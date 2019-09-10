VENTURA (CBSLA) — Criminal charges have been filed against a Simi Valley man for allegedly shooting a protected mountain lion in the head.
Alberto Gonzalez is accused of killing the animal, known as P-38 and vandalizing its collar. It’s against the law to kill a mountain lion without a permit from the California Department of Fish and
Wildlife.
The seven-year-old male was first collared in 2015 and mainly roamed in parts of the Santa Susana Mountains.
National Park Service biologists have used GPS-enabled radio collar data to study mountain lions for more than a decade.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report in July from the NPS that the mountain lion may have been killed in Simi Valley after a mortality signal was detected.
Gonzalez will be arraigned on October 9 at the Ventura Superior Court.
You must log in to post a comment.