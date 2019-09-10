BREAKING:Dodgers Clinch Seventh Straight NL West Division Title
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Criminal charges have been filed against a Simi Valley man for allegedly shooting a protected mountain lion in the head.

Alberto Gonzalez is accused of killing the animal, known as P-38 and vandalizing its collar. It’s against the law to kill a mountain lion without a permit from the California Department of Fish and
Wildlife.

The seven-year-old male was first collared in 2015 and mainly roamed in parts of the Santa Susana Mountains.

National Park Service biologists have used GPS-enabled radio collar data to study mountain lions for more than a decade.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report in July from the NPS that the mountain lion may have been killed in Simi Valley after a mortality signal was detected.

Gonzalez will be arraigned on October 9 at the Ventura Superior Court.

