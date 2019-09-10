ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An Anaheim family is unable to go home Tuesday after a possibly stolen Maserati crashed into their home.

The black luxury sports car was involved in a crash with an SUV near Acacia and Canfield Lane in Anaheim at about 11 p.m. Monday. The impact of the crash sent the Maserati careening into the front of the home, knocking down part of the structure.

Police say there was a family of six inside, including four children. None of them were hurt, but the home has been red-tagged is not safe for them to return.

A man inside the Maserati was not injured. The woman behind the wheel of the white SUV was hospitalized for pain, police said.

No arrests have been made, but police are still investigating if the Maserati was stolen or not.