LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their seventh consecutive National League West championship Tuesday evening with a 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Corey Seager lead the charge, hitting two home runs and driving in five runs. Walker Buehler got it done on the mound, pitching seven shutout innings.

It’s the earliest the Dodgers have clinched a divisional championship going by both the number of games – 146 – or by calendar date.

NL WEST CHAMPS. pic.twitter.com/pDnx6gocqQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 11, 2019

The 1977 Dodgers accomplished the feat in their 151st game, while the 2013 team clinched the division on Sept. 19.

Even though the NL West title is clinched, the Dodgers will still be playing for the best record in Major League Baseball and home field advantage should the team return to the World Series. With a 93-52 record, the Dodgers trail the Houston Astros and Yankees by two games.

