SUNLAND-TUJUNGA (CBSLA) – A possibly armed man barricaded in a nearby home forced the lockdown of an elementary school in Sunland-Tujunga Monday morning before he was eventually taken into custody.

Sept. 9, 2019. (CBS2)

Los Angeles Unified School police told CBS2 that Apperson Street Elementary School was forced on lockdown at around 9:47 a.m. after officers responded to a report of a possibly suicidal man in a home in the 7900 block of Day Street, about a block away.

The man may have had access to weapons, police said.

A Los Angeles police tactical unit and hostage negotiators responded. At around noon, aerial footage from Sky9 appeared to show a suspect being taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted at 12:15 p.m. and the school resumed normal operations.

It’s unclear if the suspect was actually armed or what precipitated the standoff.

