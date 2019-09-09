



– A possibly armed man barricaded in a nearby home forced the lockdown of an elementary school in Sunland-Tujunga Monday morning before he was eventually taken into custody.

Los Angeles Unified School police told CBS2 that Apperson Street Elementary School was forced on lockdown at around 9:47 a.m. after officers responded to a report of a possibly suicidal man in a home in the 7900 block of Day Street, about a block away.

The man may have had access to weapons, police said.

A Los Angeles police tactical unit and hostage negotiators responded. At around noon, aerial footage from Sky9 appeared to show a suspect being taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted at 12:15 p.m. and the school resumed normal operations.

It’s unclear if the suspect was actually armed or what precipitated the standoff.

https://twitter.com/LASchoolPolice/status/1171135957367582721