



— A Palmdale school district investigation says four first-grade teachers photographed with a noose say they used it to make end-of-year jokes and were unaware of its association with racial hatred toward African Americans.

The Antelope Valley Press says the investigative report was received by the Palmdale School District board on Friday. The May 1 photo by the principal of Summerwind Elementary School shows a teacher holding the noose as others smile.

The photo eventually became public, triggering community anger.

All the women involved – four teachers and the school’s principal – were immediately placed on paid administrative leave. In July, the principal – who the report said took the photo – resigned from her position.

They later told investigators they were unfamiliar with the noose’ racial overtones. One teacher said the object evoked the “Wild West” and possibly suicide, the Times said. The report stated another teacher was unaware of what a noose was until her husband shared a link with her.

The noose was discovered by one of the teachers while an unused classroom was being cleaned, according to a 35-page report cited by the Los Angeles Times.

After discovering items such as old tape players and decorative grass skirts, one of the teachers found the noose and began joking about the wait until the end of the school year, the Times reported.

The report says the teachers began making such jokes as “hang in there until summer” and “we’ve reached the end of our rope.”

Prior to the incident, neither the teachers nor the principal had any history of being disciplined for any racially-charged incidents.

School district spokesman David Garcia said district leaders would decide on disciplinary action.