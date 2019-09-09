HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a house party in Hacienda Heights.

The gunfire in the area of Manzanita and Vallecito drives broke out at about 1:30 a.m. Authorities say because the shootings happened in two locations outside a house party, there are more than 30 witnesses.

One man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting also wounded two women in their 20s, who are expected to survive their injuries, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators.

Neighbor Philip Trujillo says he was about to take his sick wife to the hospital when he 20 shots ring out.

“It was just, it was unbelievable. It scared the hell out of me,” he said. “I look across the street when everybody’s gone, I can see a guy on the grounds, so I go over there. He’s hit in the heart.”

This is the second shooting to erupt out of a house party in as many days in the unincorporated community. On Saturday night, three teenagers were injured in a shooting outside a part in the 16000 block of Garo Street. One 15-year-old boy was shot in the torso and critically injured, while a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were wounded.

Investigators say it’s not clear if there’s a relationship between the shootings, beyond the fact they both happened outside house parties right after a fight or argument broke out.

The shooters were described only as possibly two to three males in a dark sedan. It’s not clear if the shots were fired from the car.