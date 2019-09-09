LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California universities made a strong showing on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 50 best national universities, which was released Monday.

Caltech in Pasadena was the Los Angeles area’s highest-ranked school on the list at No. 12, followed by UCLA at No. 20 and USC at No. 22. UC Santa Barbara came in at No. 34, followed by UC Irvine at No. 36 and UC San Diego at No. 37.

A total of nine California universities made the list. Stanford ranked highest in the state at No. 6, while UC Berkeley tied at No. 22. UC Davis came in at No. 39.

The news magazine also named UCLA and UC Berkeley the top two public schools in the nation, while Pomona College was ranked No. 2 among the top three Best Value Schools among National Liberal Arts Colleges.

The list named Princeton the best university in the country for the ninth year in a row.