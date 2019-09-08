SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Dozens of San Bernardino residents awoke to the news Sunday their their cars had been vandalized.

More than 40 cars were vandalized.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Laurie Perez said many neighbors remained in disbelief.

Authorities believed the tires were slashed between 1:30 a.m, and 3 a.m.

“What a mess,” Perez noted.

Hours later, there was still evidence of the vandalism. Neighbors remained angry as they related to Perez

“I woke up this morning to go to the coffee shop like any other day and I get a knock on the window and my neighbor was telling me my tire’s flat,” said Steve Connors.

Sunday wasn’t a Funday for many in Rancho Cucamonga’s Terraza Del Sol community.

Tires were slashed, punctured, deflated. By last count — 44 cars.

“It was pandemonium, people were upset, their cars, wondering how this happened and why it happened, you know why were they the victims?,” says Michael Thibodeau.

“A lot of people were angry. A lot of people just trying to get help fixing their tires, and stuff like that. Yeah it was a sight, um, not a very happy one,” says Quiutin Tracchio.

There were so many victims, the responding deputy ran out of business cards, residents told Perez.

“It’s been on my mind all day just like who would do that, why? I mean you’re really, really messing with a lot of people’s lives right now,” says David Blanco.

It was definitely more than a harmless prank the victims or the people who knew someone who was hit. Neighbors mentioned that security at the complex was on the wane and they were worried that vandalizing tires today might escalate into something more serious tomorrow.

“It’s now with something like this I worry about people’s safety, I worry about I’ve got a grandson that’s living with me temporarily. I’m worried about his safety right now so I think it’s a sad situation,” says Sue Razetto.

Management would not comment on the vandalism.