



— A stubborn brush fire in Riverside reportedly scorched 250 acres Saturday.

The fire, dubbed the Sycamore fire, was about 40 percent contained by 8 p.m. Saturday. As many as 135 firefighters and 25 engines have been dispatched to fight the fire.

The blaze went to three alarms and has threatened some homes and businesses, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported.

There have also been no reports of damaged structures or evacuations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Arson investigators believed the first started at a trailhead of Sycamore Canyon Road and Wilderness Park.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Nicole Comstock says officials are fighting the blaze from ground and air — at least two firefighting places and water-dropping helicopters have been visible.

Phos-Chek has been dropped on several hillsides.