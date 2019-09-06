



— Two women were arrested and charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of an 84-year-old woman in Pechanga Resort Casino.

On Aug. 31 at 8 a.m., deputies responded to Pechanga Resort Casino located at 45000 Pechanga Parkway in Temecula to investigate a report of a female adult who was found unconscious in a bathroom.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a female adult, later identified as 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach, appearing to be the victim of an assault.

Assad was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries which she later died from on Sept. 4.

Investigators identified two suspects believed to be involved in the crime as 35-year-old Kimesha Williams and 39-year-old Candace Townsel from Moreno Valley.

Williams and Townsel were later arrested and charged with robbery and murder due to their involvement in Assad’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this case was encouraged to contact Investigator Gray of the Southwest Station at (951) 696-3000 or Investigator Dickey of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.