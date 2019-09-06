Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old missing boy from South Los Angeles.
Dallas Crawford was last seen wearing a navy blue polo, navy pants and black shoes with red laces.
He was last seen running northbound on 8th Avenue from Vernon Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said he was with his grandmother at the time.
