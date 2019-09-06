CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old missing boy from South Los Angeles.

LAPD is looking for Dallas Crawford who ran away from his grandmother Thursday evening. (Credit: LAPD)

Dallas Crawford was last seen wearing a navy blue polo, navy pants and black shoes with red laces.

He was last seen running northbound on 8th Avenue from Vernon Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said he was with his grandmother at the time.

