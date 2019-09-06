



— Police are asking for the public’s help locating the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl with severe injuries.

According to LAPD officials, the victim was on her way to school around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when she crossed the street in a marked crosswalk at Pico Boulevard and Alvarado Street and was struck by a gray Grand Cherokee Jeep traveling northbound Alvarado crossing Pico.

Police say the suspect vehicle had license plates from another state. The suspect reportedly stopped, exited his car, walked up to the victim and apologized for hitting her. The suspect then re-entered his SUV and drove away northbound on Alvarado Street without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victim, police say.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and 270 pounds. Police say he was wearing a black cap, gray shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Moses Castillo, Central Traffic Division, at (213) 833-3713, or email at 30215@lapd.online.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting the agency’s website.