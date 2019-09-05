Comments
MENIFEE (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 7-year-old boy missing from Menifee.
MENIFEE (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 7-year-old boy missing from Menifee.
Benjamin was last seen at his school on the 25000 block of Ridgemoor Road at 2:35 p.m., on Sept. 5.
He is described as 4’7″ with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Benjamin was last seen wearing a dark short-sleeve shirt with a dinosaur on it and camouflage shorts.
Riverside Sheriff’s Department advised the public to call law enforcement if they see Benjamin.
You must log in to post a comment.