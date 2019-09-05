CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
MENIFEE (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 7-year-old boy missing from Menifee.

An undated photo of Benjamin who went missing from his Menifee school.

Benjamin was last seen at his school on the 25000 block of Ridgemoor Road at 2:35 p.m., on Sept. 5.

He is described as 4’7″ with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin was last seen wearing a dark short-sleeve shirt with a dinosaur on it and camouflage shorts.

Riverside Sheriff’s Department advised the public to call law enforcement if they see Benjamin.

