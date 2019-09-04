



– San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a suspect in a Victorville neighborhood Wednesday morning after dramatic cell phone footage captured the moment the suspect seized a deputy’s handgun away from her during a scuffle and then opened fire with it.

The female deputy was not wounded by the suspect’s gunfire, but she was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries she sustained during the struggle, the sheriff’s department said.

The incident began at around 8:25 a.m., when deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance in the 13000 block of Cabazon Court.

Cell phone video shot by a neighbor and obtained by CBS2 showed the suspect wrestling a female deputy to the sidewalk and then taking her handgun from her. Video then showed the suspect firing at least one shot before two sheriff’s patrol cruisers come screeching in.

One of the arriving deputies is heard yelling, “drop the gun,” before several more shots are fired.

News footage showed the suspect being placed into an ambulance. He was then airlifted to a local hospital in undisclosed condition, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez Rodriguez said.

None of the deputies on scene were struck by gunfire, Rodriguez said. The female deputy who was wrestled to the ground was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear why deputies were called to the location in the first place or what led up to the fight. The suspect was not immediately identified.