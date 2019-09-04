LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Basketball legend and Academy Award–winning storyteller Kobe Bryant released his latest young adult novel Tuesday.

The book, “Legacy and the Queen,” is a story about tennis legend in a magical kingdom. He sat down with Jim Hill to talk about the book, creativity and sports.

“All this kind of started about last year,” Bryant said. “I was at training camp in Hawaii, sitting in a room, when I had this idea of building this whole kind of universe that involves sports and magic.”

That was when Bryant said he sat down and started writing.

“And for that whole season, I started coming up with all these different stories and ideas,” he said.

Bryant told KCAL9’s Jim Hill that while he was fortunate to win five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, the most important part was translating that success into something more.

“I’m generally creative, but I think a lot of people have creativity,” Bryant said. “The separation is the commitment to an idea and the commitment to stay with an idea and to work it through.”

He said when he was coming up with the story for “Legacy and the Queen,” there was a part where the story started falling apart and he had to find a way to make it work again.

“It takes a lot of patience to make sure the pieces of the puzzle are all lined up correctly,” he said. “It just takes time.”