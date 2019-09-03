LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Tesla app, that can be used as a key, was down for hours Monday leaving many owners locked out of their vehicles.

Tesla drivers took to Twitter to notify the company that the app was down.

They included screenshots of the app which showed a warning message that said the server was down for maintenance.

Although cards are issued to be used as a key, many people rely on the app to unlock their cars.

Tesla owners reported the app was back up and running but there was no official word on exactly what caused the outage.