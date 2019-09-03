



— Comedian Kevin Hart was recovering Tuesday from surgery to repair a back injury sustained Sunday when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas.

California Highway Patrol said Hart, 40, was taken to Northride Hospital Medical Center while the 28-year-old driver, Jared Black, was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical center with major injuries. A third occupant of the vehicle, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only minor injuries and sought treatement on her own.

Eniko Hart told the entertainment website TMZ her husband is “going to be just fine.”

The crash was at 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Mulholland Highway, east of Cold Canyon Road. According to police, the Plymouth turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway, where Black, behind the wheel, apparently lost control of the car. The vehicle left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment.

“Two of the three occupants were trapped inside,” the CHP said. “The remaining occupant and the owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

Officials did not disclose the nature of Hart’s injuries, but TMZ reported that he injured his back. The entertainment website reported Monday that Hart underwent successful back surgery.

CHP said Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

