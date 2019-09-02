SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Nearly a dozen properties were hit by vandals overnight, and now local leaders want to send a message.

“We’re all working class, and you know the last thing you want to do is come home from a 10 hour shift to find your place all messed up,” Lion Lyons, a community activist said.

Los Angeles police are investigating after at least nine area homes were tagged with swastikas.

“Police woke me up last night and told me it was on my house,” Emil Mohan, said.

This was the first time his home on Grand and 13th in San Pedro has been vandalized in the 13 years he’s lived here. He spent Monday afternoon painting over the hateful symbols.

“I’m very upset,” he said. “Look, they damaged my house.”

Lyons shared images of other homes in the neighborhood that had been vandalized overnight. Those properties are now sporting fresh coats of paint to cover the taggers’ work.

“This community, as you can tell, we’re very diverse and we don’t have time for that,” Lyons said. “First off we want to educate our youth and seeing that this doesn’t happen and at the same time, let them know that everyone’s welcoming here.”

According to Lyons, witnesses reported seeing three men with masks riding around in a gray sedan shortly after the swastikas were discovered.

Police did not immediately release suspect information.