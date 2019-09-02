



– Two men have been arrested after a deputy-involved shooting turned into a wild pursuit in East Los Angeles early Monday morning which ended in a crash on the 710 Freeway.

The incident began just after 2 a.m., L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of vandalism in the 1400 block of South Sydney Drive in Commerce.

When they arrived on scene, one of the suspects struck a deputy with their car, which prompted deputies to open fire. None of the suspects were hit by the gunfire.

The suspects lead sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit which traversed several freeways. The suspects eventually lost control on the northbound 710 Freeway and crashed into a center divider, just north of Imperial Highway.

Two men were taken into custody on the freeway. It’s unclear if they were hurt in the crash.

The deputy who was struck by the car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The CHP issued Sig Alerts for several lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway just north of Imperial Highway for the crash investigation, as well as for the southbound 5 Freeway at Paramount Boulevard so deputies could search for a gun they believe the suspects may have thrown out of their car during the pursuit. On ramps at Slauson Avenue and Paramount and Lakewood boulevards were also shut down.

It’s unclear if the suspects fired on deputies during the pursuit.