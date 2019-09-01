REDLANDS (CBSLA) — Detectives with the Redlands Police department are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday around 7:45 p.m.

Authorities identified the suspect as 38-year-old Yoshi Izumi. He is described at 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Izumi stabbed 60-year-old Michael Roberts in the neck and fled the location — the 1200 block of Heath Street in Redlands. Roberts age was also given as 52 and 58.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Izumi is reportedly driving a 2008-2013 silver or champagne-colored 4-door Nissan Altima with an unknown California license plate. His last known whereabouts were in Yucaipa.

The relationship, if any, between victim and suspect was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about Izumi’s current whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jeff Frisch with the Redlands Police department.