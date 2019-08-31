MOUNT WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — A concrete truck slid down a hill in Mount Washington and crashed into a home Saturday.

Fortunately, no one in the home was injured.

The accident happened in the 3800 block of Glenalbyn Drive when the truck slammed into the home’s garage around 10:30 a.m.

CBS2/KCA9’s Cristy Fajardo reported from the scene and said the damage was extensive and clearly visible.

“It is one of those scenes,” she said, “that has to be seen to be believed.”

The truck was filled with wet cement when it began to roll. Officials said the truck rolled down the hill more than 100 feet.

It was unclear if the brakes were set.

In the hours since the crash, the wet cement hardened adding another layer to the difficult process of extricating the truck.

The truck hit two power poles and also had about 50 gallons of diesel fuel in its tank.

Crews from several different city agencies had to come to the location, as well as the electric company, to make repairs and inspections. Firefighters were also there for safety checks and inspections.

“I had actually heard the crash,” said neighbor Michael Hunter, “and the electricity in my house went out. So I came down to take a look and I saw that the concrete truck had kinda gone down the hill and crashed into a house. Thank God, that the people that lived in that house weren’t in that area of the house and thank God that nobody got hurt.”

While it might not appear to the naked eye, firefighters told Fajardo the homeowner’s got something of a lucky break. The truck damaged the garage door and the facade of the home, but not the structure. The homeowners will be able to sleep in their own home this evening.

Because firefighters said they also don’t want to do any more damage to the home, they are moving the truck inch by inch. After they attach the concrete truck to a tow, officials said they will face the difficult task of moving it down narrow and steep streets.