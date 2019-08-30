LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Students at Signal Hill Elementary School received a surprise Thursday to help them start the new school year right.

More than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to excited students.

Office Depot made the donations as part of its “Start Proud” program.

The backpacks were full of everything from pencils to paper, and a $20 gift certificate to buy other items, something the school’s principal says can make all the difference.

“Sometimes it can be the tangible things, the school supplies. And when we can equip them with those supplies, to go along with all those other ways to help start the year right, that’s what leads to a really successful year,” said Signal Hill Elementary School’s principal Scott Tardibuono.

Several pallets of classroom supplies were also given to teachers.