LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gunman who shot and wounded a security guard in Hollywood is still at large Friday.

The shooting happened near the Metro Station at Hollywood and Western just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The entrance to the Metro station was closed for a time so officers could look for evidence.

The 25-year-old guard was hospitalized with a neck wound. No further details were released about his condition.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

The gunman was described as a Hispanic man, about 20 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hooded shirt and white shorts.