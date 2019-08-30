LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Electric scooters are a popular mode of transportation for people in Los Angeles.

However, many forget the potential dangers that come along with riding them.

A new study has found that a common factor behind electric scooter accidents is alcohol.

Almost all of the riders involved in the accident study were not wearing helmets.

According to researchers, this is one of the first studies looking at who is most at risk of getting hurt while riding an e-scooter.

The study was published in the journal of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma.