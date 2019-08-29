RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A section of the Santa Ana River has been closed after two people who swam in it were diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

Two Orange County residents diagnosed with Shigella said they had both swum in the same section of the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley, according to Riverside County public health officials.

Health officials say that while they have not confirmed that the illness was contracted from swimming in the river, that section has been closed out of an abundance of caution. The Riverside County Department of Environmental Health says they have reached out to state agencies to help investigate the source of the infection.

Symptoms of shigella include diarrhea, which is often bloody, fever and abdominal cramps, all of which usually occur within four days after exposure, and can last up to seven days. The infection’s spread can be stopped by frequent and careful handwashing with soap and other hygienic measures, health officials said.