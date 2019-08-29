FONTANA (CBSLA) — Authorities have arrested a Fontana man they said tried to have a sexual encounter with a girl he allegedly knew was 10-years-of age.

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force also said the man also possessed child pornography.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Rene Gabriel Lamadrid. He was arrested at his parents’ home in Colton.

Officials said Lamadrid met the 10-year-old through the app Likee and on Snapchat. Lamadrid used the screen name JackSawyer311 on Snapchat.

“One of the family members had seen something on the daughter’s Snapchat, realized that it was adult material,” says Fontana Police Officer Rich Guerrero.

In addition to trying to meet the potential victim, officials said Lamadrid also sent videos to the girl of himself performing sexual acts and pleasuring himself via cellphone.

Authorities said he also attempted to have the girl send him videos of herself.

Officials told CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Nicole Comstock they believe there are many victims that Lamadrid came in contact with and more they don’t know about.

They believe he has been communicating with young girls through various cellphone apps including Skout, Kick and Whisper.

“It’s scary,” says Officer Guerrero. And he told parents to look out for the screen name JackSawyer311.

“Parents, just please check your children’s phones,” Guerrero says.

Lamadrid was booked at the West Valley Detention Center for contact or communication with a minor to commit offense, unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in children and possession of child pornography.