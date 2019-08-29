ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A man died Thursday after a steel plate fell on him as he worked in a trench on Disney property near Disneyland.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the park’s employee entrance at about 3:20 a.m. The accident happened in a backstage area and is not expected to impact the park or visitors.

The accident reportedly involved a third-party contractor working on HVAC systems. The worker was installing chiller lines in a trench when equipment hit a support beam and caused a steel plate to come down on him. The employee was knocked unconscious and went into cardiac arrest.

The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman’s family, friends and coworkers,” a statement from Disneyland said.

Employees and vendors were rerouted from the entrance nearest the accident, off Ball Road, because of investigators and emergency vehicles on the scene.

OSHA is investigating.