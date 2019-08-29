SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A newly-commissioned Coast Guard ship is coming back to San Pedro Thursday extra heavy after seizing about 2,800 pounds of cocaine along the U.S. coast and the shipping zones off Central and South America.

The crew retrieved the bales of cocaine found drifting in international waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean last week. The 2,800 pounds of cocaine has a street value of about $38.5 million according to the Coast Guard.

And this latest seizure of drugs is not even the biggest seized by the Coast Guard this month. An estimated 3,000 pounds of cocaine was seized by in mid-July and brought to shore in San Diego.

The Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward was responsible for both drug seizures.

“Our crew is in friendly competition with other fast response cutter crews stationed in other parts of the nation and on our first patrol we are already credited with the second largest cocaine seizure and disruption rate for any Coast Guard ship in our class,” Lt. Benjamin Davne, Robert Ward’s commanding officer, said in a statement.

The Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward is one of four newly-commissioned cutters homeported in San Pedro to help strengthen the Coast Guard’s safety, security and emergency response capabilities in the region.