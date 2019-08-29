Comments
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A blocked sewer main sent tens of thousands of gallons of sewage spilling into Huntington Harbour in Huntington Beach, forcing officials to close the waters of the harbour area Thursday.
The spill was caused by a blocked sewage main in the city of Stanton, the Orange County Health Care Agency reports.
The closure applies to the waters around Anaheim Bay, Sunset Aquatic Marina, Portofino Cove, Anderson Street Marina and Mother’s Beach.
That area is closed to water contact or water sports until testing deems the water quality is safe again.
For more information, call OCHCA at 714-433-6400.
