LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The lawyer for the woman who rammed a Mustang with her Mercedes near a Hollywood taco truck Sunday claims new video shows she might have been provoked before it occurred.

People surrounding the rammed car are shown on the new footage being verbally abusive and throwing an item at the woman, who has been identified as 24-year-old Amber Rose Darbinyan.

“It’s not until we have all the facts, all the videos, all the dialogue that we can say [what provoked it.] It’s a piece of the puzzle,” says Darbinyan’s attorney, Jose Romero.

Romero also says his client is often singled out because of her roles in Armenian television: “Apparently she’s cast as the villain and has had numerous confrontations on the street with people with who believe she’s that character.”

He’s not saying that’s what necessarily happened in Hollywood, however.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Darbinyan tried to leave the area by the taco truck. Security video showed her talking with the group of people behind her vehicle.

The confrontation escalated as plates and food begin flying and others in the group can be seen holding people back.

The group does not move, and Darbinyan can be seen in her vehicle ramming into the Mustang behind her multiple times until that vehicle is in the middle of traffic, and she is able to exit the parking lot. The video shows her almost hitting people in the process.

“We were like, ‘Wow, this is crazy,’” Juan Munoz, co-owner of Sugar Coat Innovations, said. “We’ve never seen anything that that happen in our parking lot at all.”

Darbinyan allegedly streamed a high speed chase on Instagram in 2018.

Romero says he’s been in touch with detectives and that Darbinyan has not been interrogated.

LAPD tells CBSLA that they are still gathering information.