CHINO (CBSLA) — The attorneys for the family of an unarmed man fatally shot by a Chino police officer during a drug raid last month announced they are filing suit against the Chino Police Department.

The shooting happened July 3 when a special enforcement team was serving a search warrant at a home on Rockrose Street for drug trafficking and cultivation. When police knocked on the door, a woman walked out with her hands up. Police later found 49-year-old Li Xi Wang behind a door. Video captured on an officer’s body camera showed an officer yelled a command before shooting Wang, who later died from his injuries.

“He was just standing there,” attorney Brian Dunn said. “What could Mr. Wang have done to keep from being killed after that officer found him?”

The family of the single father and Chinese immigrant has hired prominent civil rights attorneys at The Cochran Firm. Attorneys said in a Wednesday news conference that they have filed a claim for damages which they said would lead to a federal civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit.

According to the attorneys, Wang immigrated to the United States in 2005 working odd jobs to support his son as a single father. He eventually took a job at the illegal grow house.

“He’s not a drug dealer,” attorney Daniel Deng said. “He’s not a smuggler. He’s just a simple worker trying to make a living by taking care of marijuana.”

Police said Wang and the woman arrested were running another grow house in Fontana. In all, detectives seized nearly 1,500 marijuana plants, $35,000 in cash and found evidence of grand theft worth more than $105,000, but Deng said that money was Wong’s life savings.

“Why did this shooting happened,” Dunn said. “What caused it?”

Chino police have not responded to the claim.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department is investigating and will send their findings to the district attorney’s office. The Chino Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation.