



— A brand new Chevy pickup truck is quite a 60th birthday gift and it brought an Azusa dad to tears, in a viral video that’s received three million views on Twitter.

Alfredo Valencia’s five children and wife bought him his dream truck last month and captured his emotional response on camera.

“We just knew it was the right thing. It was his 60th birthday. All of his kids have brand new cars and it’s just right that he gets the new truck he always wanted and he always said one day he was gonna get it but it didn’t happen… He’s sacrificed a lot of things for us. He rather have us have everything rather than him,” said his daughter Yessenia Valencia.

The video has resonated with many people on social media, including the LA Dodgers.

Valencia is a hardcore Dodgers fan and the team noticed his gear in the viral video and tweeted “It was what dad deserves.”

It’s what Dad deserves. We love this and love that you’re reppin’ blue! Bring the family out to Dodger Stadium in that new ride – tickets and parking are on us! https://t.co/Er8Hjnyk8E — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 28, 2019

They also gave the family free tickets and parking to a game.