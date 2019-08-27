



– When it comes to female kickers in the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen sounds like he has some doubts.

Allen stoked controversy Tuesday with a tweet that appeared to ridicule the idea of female kickers in the NFL after reports that USWNT legend Carli Lloyd was being considered to kick for at least one NFL team during the preseason.

Last week, a video of Lloyd nailing a 55-yard field goal went viral, prompting some fans to wonder if the soccer veteran was ready to make the transition to the football field.

Enter Allen, who tweeted a skeptical response to Lloyd’s video: “Sound sweet until somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense😂. Would be like the stampede scene in the lion king movie 😂😂. She do got a boot tho!”

Some criticized Allen’s comments as sexist and overly dismissive of a player who reportedly impressed scouts during her visit to a Philadelphia Eagles practice.

