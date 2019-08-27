Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police activity on the 101 Freeway Tuesday night shut down all lanes of the busy highway at Santa Monica in Hollywood.
Police said they received a call of a possibly intoxicated man at the entrance of the southbound 101 Freeway at Santa Monica. At some point after officers arrived, police said the man jumped onto the freeway where he was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Santa Monica Boulevard remained closed Tuesday night, while some lanes of the highway began to reopen after 10 p.m.
Both California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating.
