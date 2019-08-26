LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new study has found that Latino actors are being ignored in Hollywood.

According to a study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, underrepresentation of the Latino community is still strong in movies.

The study examined the representation of Latinos both in front of, and behind the camera in the 100 top-grossing movies of the last decade.

On-screen portrayals of stereotypes were also examined in the study.

From 2007 through 2018 just 4.5% of characters in films were Latino. Only 3% of those actors had a lead or co-leading role.

Behind the camera, just 4% of movies were made by Latino directors, with only one of those directors being female.

Out of the percentage of Latino actors, 25% were portrayed as criminals, 17% were depicted as poor or low-income roles, and 36% of characters and 60% of top-billed actors were kept from exploring their cultural heritage on-screen.