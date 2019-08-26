



– A viral video captured an apparent brawl at the Los Angeles Rams’ preseason game this weekend.

The fight reportedly broke out around halftime of the game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday at the Coliseum.

A caption for the video shared on YouTube read: “A huge fight broke out a few rows in front of us at the Rams vs Denver Broncos game. It all happened so suddenly. I don’t know who or why it started. A real gem of a mother was in the middle of it all holding her baby while screaming at some other lady.”

The clip shows several fans – including some in Rams jerseys – trading blows with another group in the stands. At least three women – one of whom was holding an infant – were also apparently involved.

Fists and drinks fly as fight breaks out in the stands of Rams-Broncos preseason game and a woman holding a baby eggs on brawlers… LOOK CLOSELY TWITTER And it just preseason~ pic.twitter.com/AI5ilgEVv6 — ✞ hip2u ✞ (@TruthInBytes) August 26, 2019

After about a minute, bystanders pulled away those who were participating in the fight.

The Rams won Saturday’s game 10-6 over the Broncos.