



– Seven people escaped without major injuries after a transport plane crash landed and caught fire at Santa Barbara Airport Sunday night.

The private Lockheed C-130 plane was making an emergency landing when it skidded off the runway and caught fire at 10:13 p.m., according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Mike Eliason.

None of the seven people aboard were seriously hurt.

The plane, bound from Hawaii that morning, had briefly stopped at the Santa Maria Airport, which is about 65 miles north of the Santa Barbara Airport.

Shortly after takeoff from Santa Maria, the C-130 experienced problems and was forced to make the emergency landing at Santa Barbara Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News the plane experienced hydraulic problems.

As a result of the crash, all flights in and out of Santa Barbara were canceled into Monday morning. Santa Barbara Airport reported that it would be closed through at least noon Monday.

The plane is owned by a company called International Air Response, according to CBS News. It’s unclear where it was headed when it crashed.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

https://twitter.com/EliasonMike/status/1165876045595041792