BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) — The sign outside the Fred Segal Shop has been a Los Angeles landmark since the 1960s.

But now the iconic red, white and blue sign on the ivy-covered wall at Melrose Avenue and Crescent Heights Boulevard is at the center of a fierce legal battle.

Sandow, the New York-based company that bought the Fred Segal brand in 2012 is suing Cormack Hill, the Canadian company that now owns the building.

In the suit, Sandow claimed that Cormack Hill was deceiving customers by keeping the sign up, even though the building is no longer associated with Fred Segal.

A decision in the lawsuit is expected later this year.