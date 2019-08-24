LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 24th consecutive day.

The price has decreased three-tenths of a cent to $3.572, its lowest amount since March 25.

The average price has dropped 12.8 cents over the past 24 days, including three-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 2.4 cents less than one week ago, 14 cents lower than one month ago and 5.2 cents below what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 25th time in the past 26 days, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.546, its lowest amount since March 25.

The Orange County average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago, 13.6 cents lower than one month ago and 1.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

“The California Energy Commission last week reported a drop in gasoline inventory after refineries scaled back California fuel production, but on Wednesday the commission reported that inventory is back up, so there is still reason for prices to continue decreasing,” said Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California.

