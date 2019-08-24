Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Embattled former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall was released from jail just after 5 p.m. Friday on $160,000 bond.
The 72-year-old was arrested in June and was charged with sexually assaulting 16 patients. Since then, hundreds of other women have come forward with allegations against him.
Tyndall was a gynecologist at USC for almost 30 years before he was fired in 2017.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against him.
If convicted, Tyndall could face up to 53 years in prison.
