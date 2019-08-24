TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Firefighters were cleaning up Saturday morning after a car slammed into a Chase bank and then burst into flames, igniting a three-alarm fire.

The collision occurred just before 12 a.m. on Friday night at the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and Carson Street.

According to Torrance police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran a red light, and slammed into the corner of the bank.

Two officers in the area heard the crash and rushed over and were able to rescue the driver and the passenger from the car before it caught fire.

“When they got on the scene, the vehicle was completely into the structure with two occupants inside the vehicle,” said Torrance Assistant Fire Chief Steve

Treskes.

Firefighters arriving at the location reported the “rapid progression” of the fire and called for assistance from multiple fire agencies — the Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Los Angeles County fire departments.

Over 40 firefighters battled the blaze that was “active for about three to four hours,” Treskes said. “Units are still outputting out hot spots,” he said.

The two people rescued from the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was cited for a minor traffic violation but police said they did not believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Northbound Hawthorne Boulevard remained closed from Carson Street to Del Amo Circle, and westbound lanes on Carson were closed from Del Amo Circle to Hawthorn Boulevard.

At around 9:30 a.m., Torrance city officials urged drivers to avoid the area for the next six to eight hours.

