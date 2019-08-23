Comments
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Authorities Friday morning were investigating a series of small fires in the San Fernando Valley that could be linked.
One of the fires was reported before 5:30 a.m. in a dumpster in the 11300 block of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.
Some of the blazes were auto fires and rubbish fires, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. There were no reports of injuries. It’s unclear exactly when and where all the fires broke out.
Members of the LAFD Arson/Counter Terrorism Section are investigating. No suspect description was released.
