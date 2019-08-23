Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Meet this week’s Pet2love: Eeyore!
He is a Labrador-American Foxhound mix looking for a forever home.
He was surrendered to the shelter because his owner no longer had time for him.
We’re told Eeyore is good with kids, loves people and doggie playgroups! He is also mellow, low energy and housetrained.
If you’re interested in meeting or adopting Eeyore visit or call Ventura County Animal Services at 805-388-4341 and ask for ID #A470082.
