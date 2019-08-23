ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A female teenager visiting from New Zealand was infectious with the measles virus when she visited Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park and surrounding areas, health officials confirmed Friday.

According to the OC Health Care Agency (HCA), the teen was in the area from August 11 through August 15, 2019.

Orange County residents may have been exposed to measles at the locations listed below on the following dates:

Desert Palms Hotel, 631 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim form August 11 to 15, 2019

Disneyland Park and California Adventure, Anaheim on August 12, 2019

The HCA has been working with the facilities listed above to reach people who had known close contact with this case.

People who were in the listed locations around the same time should monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure.

If symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately.