Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A K9 for the Long Beach Police Department was found dead in an officer’s patrol car earlier this month.
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A K9 for the Long Beach Police Department was found dead in an officer’s patrol car earlier this month.
Police reported Friday that Ozzy was found dead in his handler’s patrol vehicle while both were off-duty. A police spokesperson told the Long Beach Post Ozzy died on Aug. 14.
The spokesperson added that a veterinarian determined that heat was the likely cause of death.
An investigation is underway. Ozzy’s handler was not immediately identified. It’s unclear if the officer will face any kind of discipline.
You must log in to post a comment.