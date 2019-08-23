



– Still think you can beat rush hour? You’ll have to leave the country to do so.

Traffic in Los Angeles and across the U.S. is so bad that the term “rush hour” is now outdated, according to a new study.

The 2019 Urban Mobility Report found the number of hours we’re losing to traffic delays has tripled since the 1980s – roughly 54 hours every year in traffic delays.

The study also found the average L.A. driver spends 119 hours a year in traffic.

As of 2017, the total annual delay for Southland commuters was a staggering 971 million hours, with the most congested hours coming Monday through Thursday between 4 and 5 p.m.

Click here for more results from the study.