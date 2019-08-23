CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
UPLAND (CBSLA) – Firefighters responding to a report of a vegetation fire discovered burned remains in Upland in the early morning hours Friday.

Aug. 23, 2019. (CBS2)

San Bernardino County Fire crews made the discovery in the San Antonio Heights neighborhood at around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire the area of Euclid and North Mountain avenues when they found burning remains. It’s unclear if the remains belong to a person or an animal.

The investigation has been turned over to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and CAL Fire.

