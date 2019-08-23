Comments
UPLAND (CBSLA) – Firefighters responding to a report of a vegetation fire discovered burned remains in Upland in the early morning hours Friday.
San Bernardino County Fire crews made the discovery in the San Antonio Heights neighborhood at around 3:30 a.m.
Firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire the area of Euclid and North Mountain avenues when they found burning remains. It’s unclear if the remains belong to a person or an animal.
The investigation has been turned over to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and CAL Fire.
