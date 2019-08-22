ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A bizarre standoff occurred between police and a woman armed with a large chain in a Taco Bell parking lot in Anaheim Thursday.

According to police, a woman climbed into the bed of a man’s pick-up truck in the fast-food restaurant’s parking lot and began to rummage through his things.

The man tried to stop her and she hit him with a large chain, the Anaheim Police Department said.

When police arrived, the woman was acting erratically and standing in the back of the victim’s truck with a large chain and wrapped it around her neck.

The woman refused to comply with police and negotiators were brought in to attempt to talk to her.

Police ultimately used less-than-lethal force and a K-9 unit to take her into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

The owner of the truck denied medical attention.

According to police, the woman suffered from mental health problems.

There was a temporary road closure at northbound Euclid Street and Glenoaks Avenue due to the police activity.