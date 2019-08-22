COVINA (CBSLA) — A Mexican seafood restaurant in Covina had just closed Wednesday night when an SUV barreled into it at high speed.

The crash at Mar Y Tierra on San Bernardino Road happened just about 20 minutes after the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. The crash took out the restaurant’s front entrance and much of the adjacent brick façade.

The two people inside the gray Kia SUV were able to get out on their own immediately after the crash, but have been hospitalized in unknown condition.

The restaurant’s security cameras captured the impact from several angles. The video shows the SUV coming off San Bernardino Road and barreling into the restaurant at a high rate of speed. The driver did not appear to have hit the brakes at all.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.