LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The future has arrived with a self-cleaning public restroom at a park in North Hollywood.
The North Hollywood Recreation Center’s first self-cleaning facilities were open for business Thursday.
The sliding metal doors that are opened with a push of a button reveal smooth, white tile walls and stainless steel toilets, sinks and handles. The bathrooms are programmed to disinfect the toilets and the floor after every use.
The facilities are also equipped with self-timing technology that lets users know if they have been in there too long.
